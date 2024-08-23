Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. 183,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,112,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Global Mofy Metaverse Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

