Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $296.95

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.95 ($3.86) and traded as high as GBX 301.40 ($3.92). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 296 ($3.85), with a volume of 12,020 shares changing hands.
Global Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of £87.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 294.99.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
