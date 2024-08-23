Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $296.95

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.95 ($3.86) and traded as high as GBX 301.40 ($3.92). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 296 ($3.85), with a volume of 12,020 shares changing hands.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £87.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 294.99.

About Global Opportunities Trust

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

