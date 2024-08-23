Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Trading Up 6.7%

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 267,149,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 483% from the average daily volume of 45,805,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.56.

About Global Petroleum

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

