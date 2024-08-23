Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.85. 8,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 29,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

