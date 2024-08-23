Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.
Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.
About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF
The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.
