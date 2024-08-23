Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Down 1.1%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.23. Approximately 3,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

