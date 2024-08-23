Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $205.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.42.

NYSE GLOB opened at $200.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.77.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Globant by 15,800.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Globant by 529.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

