Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Globant from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.42.

Shares of GLOB opened at $200.40 on Thursday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.77.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth about $2,138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

