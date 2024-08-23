Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 7.87%.
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
