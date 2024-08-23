GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Price Down 3.1%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 241,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 593,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.
Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$3.20 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.
