Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Creative Planning boosted its position in Gold Fields by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 28.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,609,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 581,730 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 8.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 258.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 440,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 317,719 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

