Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

