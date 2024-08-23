Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Down 6.4%

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). 1,987,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,990,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Goldstone Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of £8.66 million, a PE ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.25.

About Goldstone Resources

(Get Free Report)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.