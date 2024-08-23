Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.15.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.50%.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
