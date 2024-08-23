Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

