Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 129.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 14,030 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,163,928.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $425,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 14,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,163,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,821 shares of company stock worth $3,715,564. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,956,000 after acquiring an additional 879,959 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 428,355 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after buying an additional 110,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 109,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 104,273 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

