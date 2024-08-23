Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,724 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.7 %

USPH stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

USPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 292.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 479,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,841.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

