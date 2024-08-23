Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $141.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.64. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $110.42 and a 12 month high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

