Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 878,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 100.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 169.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.15. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $167.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.