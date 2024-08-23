Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) PT Raised to $38.00

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 168.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 4.5 %
GLSI stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $182.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.64. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $21.44.
Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
