Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) PT Raised to $38.00

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 168.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 4.5 %

GLSI stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $182.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.64. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 174,825 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,997.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,525,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,016,108.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 183,825 shares of company stock worth $2,627,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.