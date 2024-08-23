Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Shares Down 6.3%

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19). Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 351,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Trading Down 6.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.40. The firm has a market cap of £70.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.