Gryphon Digital Mining’s (GRYP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Gryphon Digital Mining Trading Down 3.3 %

Gryphon Digital Mining stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00. Gryphon Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gryphon Digital Mining

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $66,158.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,613.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRYP. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,175,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

