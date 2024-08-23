Gryphon Digital Mining’s (GRYP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Gryphon Digital Mining stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00. Gryphon Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.
Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRYP. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,175,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
