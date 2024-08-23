Gryphon Digital Mining’s (GRYP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYPGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Gryphon Digital Mining Trading Down 3.3 %

Gryphon Digital Mining stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00. Gryphon Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gryphon Digital Mining

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $66,158.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,613.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRYP. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,175,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

