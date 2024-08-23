Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Plans Dividend of $5.00

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GHSI stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported dietary supplements and medical foods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers GlaucoCetin, a dietary supplement to support mitochondrial function with additional antioxidants to help reduce oxidative stress and increase blood flow throughout the body for enhanced eye support and ocular health; and Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment.

