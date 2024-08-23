Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives $31.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.
GES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Guess? Price Performance
Guess? stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.91. Guess? has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
Guess? Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.
About Guess?
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
See Also
