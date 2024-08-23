Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.54.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,311,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $97,829,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,622 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $25,893,000. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the period.
Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.1 %
GWRE stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,127.69 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $79.71 and a 52 week high of $153.85.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
