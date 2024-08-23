H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Benchmark

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTHT. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. H World Group has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $45.51.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. H World Group’s payout ratio is 75.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in H World Group by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in H World Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

