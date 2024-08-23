Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.50.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,295 shares of company stock worth $2,504,691. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 178.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 140,324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 235,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth about $499,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

