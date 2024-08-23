Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Halfords Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

