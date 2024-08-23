Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Shares Down 0.6%

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.90 and last traded at C$16.93. Approximately 92,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 53,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.03.

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.46.

