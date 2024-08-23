Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $56.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Hovde Group increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWC opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

