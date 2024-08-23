Hansen Technologies Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:HSN)

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Hansen suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

