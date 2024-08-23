Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of HVT opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $429.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

