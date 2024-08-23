Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

HE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

HE opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

