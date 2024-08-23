HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Solitario Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solitario Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Solitario Resources in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Solitario Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.93. Solitario Resources has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solitario Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Solitario Resources by 75.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 175,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

