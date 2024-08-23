HC Wainwright Comments on Solitario Resources Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:SLR)

Solitario Resources Corp. (TSE:SLR – Free Report) (NYSE:XPL) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Solitario Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Solitario Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Solitario Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

Solitario Resources stock opened at C$1.12 on Friday. Solitario Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$91.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 27.44.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.



