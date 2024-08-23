HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPS

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

Shares of CMPS opened at $6.95 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 15.23 and a quick ratio of 15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $475.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter worth $664,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.