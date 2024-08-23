HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 136.97% from the stock’s previous close.

My Size Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of My Size stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. My Size has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $1.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On My Size

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.06% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About My Size

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

