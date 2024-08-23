HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives $130.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on HCI Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE HCI opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

