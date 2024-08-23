Head to Head Analysis: Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) & ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 17.61% 11.64% 0.87% Eagle Financial Services 10.05% 9.88% 0.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Eagle Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $83.51 million 2.53 $21.26 million $2.81 9.93 Eagle Financial Services $97.87 million 1.19 $9.36 million $2.65 12.37

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Financial Services. ChoiceOne Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. ChoiceOne Financial Services pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. ChoiceOne Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ChoiceOne Financial Services and Eagle Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChoiceOne Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.01%. Given ChoiceOne Financial Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ChoiceOne Financial Services is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChoiceOne Financial Services beats Eagle Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial lending products, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers alternative investment products, which include annuities and mutual funds; and sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. Further, it provides trust and wealth management services. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers fiduciary services; advisory services and investment products, including individual retirement accounts, mutual funds, tax-deferred annuities, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, brokerage certificates of deposit, and other brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; online bill payment services; wealth management services; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through full-service branches, loan production offices, drive-through only facility, and ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax, as well as Maryland community of Frederick. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

