Head to Head Comparison: SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) & BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund and SLR Investment are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. SLR Investment pays out 92.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

33.8% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of SLR Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of SLR Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Fund and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment 42.99% 9.65% 3.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Fund and SLR Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Fund $15.91 million 32.63 N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment $229.31 million 3.65 $76.39 million $1.78 8.62

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and SLR Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Investment 2 2 0 0 1.50

SLR Investment has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.65%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Fund.

Summary

SLR Investment beats BlackRock MuniYield Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. was formed on November 29, 1991 and is domiciled in United States.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

