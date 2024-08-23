Head to Head Comparison: Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC)

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for American Strategic Investment and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Strategic Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Ventas 0 4 9 1 2.79

Ventas has a consensus target price of $54.31, suggesting a potential downside of 8.33%. Given Ventas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than American Strategic Investment.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Ventas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Strategic Investment $62.63 million 0.37 -$105.92 million ($44.41) -0.20 Ventas $4.50 billion 5.44 -$40.97 million ($0.19) -311.77

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than American Strategic Investment. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Strategic Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Strategic Investment and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Strategic Investment -162.43% -13.63% -4.88% Ventas -3.33% -1.63% -0.63%

Dividends

American Strategic Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Strategic Investment pays out -0.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas pays out -947.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ventas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ventas beats American Strategic Investment on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

