Head-To-Head Contrast: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) & Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) and Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Polarean Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -14.15% -44.14% -11.37% Polarean Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerus and Polarean Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $169.98 million 2.35 -$37.49 million ($0.17) -12.71 Polarean Imaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Polarean Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cerus and Polarean Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 1 2 0 2.67 Polarean Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cerus presently has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 77.47%. Given Cerus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than Polarean Imaging.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cerus beats Polarean Imaging on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a drug-device manufacturer and service provider for noble gas polarizer devices in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel imaging solutions with a non-invasive and radiation-free functional imaging platform. It also offers XENOVIEW, a hyperpolarized contrast agent indicated for use with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for evaluation of lung ventilation in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older; and measurement station, chest coil, and dose delivery inhalation bags. Polarean Imaging plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

