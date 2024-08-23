Head to Head Contrast: GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) & SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) and GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SeaStar Medical and GlucoTrack, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SeaStar Medical and GlucoTrack’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -$26.23 million ($25.00) -0.26 GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$7.10 million ($2.05) -1.23

GlucoTrack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaStar Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and GlucoTrack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -725.48% GlucoTrack N/A -207.55% -151.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of SeaStar Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of GlucoTrack shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GlucoTrack beats SeaStar Medical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a noninvasive glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

