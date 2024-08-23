Head to Head Review: Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) and Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) and Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Princeton Bancorp and Central Japan Railway’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Princeton Bancorp $72.36 million 3.16 $23.76 million $3.76 9.63 Central Japan Railway $11.85 billion 1.88 $2.66 billion N/A N/A

Central Japan Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton Bancorp.

Dividends

Profitability

Princeton Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Central Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Princeton Bancorp pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Princeton Bancorp and Central Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Princeton Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Central Japan Railway N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Princeton Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Princeton Bancorp and Central Japan Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Princeton Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Japan Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Princeton Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Central Japan Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Princeton Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Princeton Bancorp beats Central Japan Railway on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards, and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, online banking, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, bank-by-mail, online, and automated telephone banking services, as well as payroll-related services and merchant credit card processing services. Further, the company offers full on-line statements, on-line bill payment, account inquiries, mobile banking, transaction histories and details, and account-to-account transfer services. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures and maintains railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a department store; wholesale and retail sales business; sale of food and beverages; leasing and sale of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

