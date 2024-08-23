Head-To-Head Review: Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) & Reply (OTC:RPYTF)

Reply (OTC:RPYTF – Get Free Report) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reply and Jack Henry & Associates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reply N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates $2.19 billion 5.45 $366.65 million $5.18 31.62

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Reply.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reply N/A N/A N/A Jack Henry & Associates 17.28% 22.18% 13.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Reply and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Reply and Jack Henry & Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reply 0 0 0 0 N/A Jack Henry & Associates 1 7 5 0 2.31

Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus target price of $176.45, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than Reply.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats Reply on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reply

Reply S.p.A. provides consulting, system integration, and digital services based on communication channels and digital media in Italy and internationally. It offers Axulus Reply, a cloud-based Industrial Internet of Things project management solution; Brick Reply, a digital as a service platform that enables the transformation of industrial operations; China Beats Reply, a market intelligence and social listening platform solution for understanding the Chinese market and its data ecosystem; Discovery Reply, a platform that centralizes and manages the life cycle of digital content, such as images, videos, audio, 3D models, documents, and data; and Lea Reply, platform designed for making supply chains efficient, agile, and connected. The company also provides KICODE Reply, a framework for software development based on generative artificial intelligence; MLFRAME Reply, a generative artificial intelligence framework for managing heterogeneous knowledge bases; Pulse Reply, a data-driven solution that combines data science and marketing intelligence in a single dashboard, including advanced data modelling and visualization capabilities; and Sonar Reply, a data-driven platform for trend research. In addition, it offers TamTamy Reply, an enterprise social network platform for corporate communication and collaboration; Ticuro Reply, a modular platform that enables processes to support prevention and continuity of care remotely for digital healthcare; and X-RAIS Reply, an artificial intelligence solution for radiological diagnosis processes through deep learning. The company serves automotive and manufacturing, energy and utilities, financial services, logistics, retail and consumer products, and telco and media industries. Reply S.p.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions; core data processing solutions for various credit unions; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial services organizations and corporate entities. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. In addition, the company’s core banking platform offerings include SilverLake system, a robust system primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation, as well as core credit union platform under the Symitar name. Further, it provides digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; implementation, training, and support services; and software licensing and related services, professional services, and data centers. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

