Head-To-Head Survey: Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) vs. Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) and Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextech3D.AI and Huabao International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextech3D.AI $3.73 million 3.35 -$20.53 million N/A N/A Huabao International $468.03 million 2.02 $33.01 million N/A N/A

Huabao International has higher revenue and earnings than Nextech3D.AI.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Nextech3D.AI has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huabao International has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Nextech3D.AI and Huabao International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextech3D.AI -457.45% -624.32% -263.85% Huabao International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nextech3D.AI and Huabao International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextech3D.AI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Huabao International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nextech3D.AI presently has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 436.01%. Given Nextech3D.AI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nextech3D.AI is more favorable than Huabao International.

Summary

Huabao International beats Nextech3D.AI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023. Nextech3D.AI Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry. The company is also involved in the production and sale of natural extracts; tobacco flavours and fragrances; filter materials; cigarette filters; synthetic perfumes; and food flavours and fragrances. Huabao International Holdings Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

