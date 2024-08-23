Head-To-Head Survey: Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) vs. Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) and Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Nextech3D.AI and Huabao International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nextech3D.AI
|$3.73 million
|3.35
|-$20.53 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Huabao International
|$468.03 million
|2.02
|$33.01 million
|N/A
|N/A
Huabao International has higher revenue and earnings than Nextech3D.AI.
Volatility & Risk
Profitability
This table compares Nextech3D.AI and Huabao International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nextech3D.AI
|-457.45%
|-624.32%
|-263.85%
|Huabao International
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nextech3D.AI and Huabao International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nextech3D.AI
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Huabao International
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Nextech3D.AI presently has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 436.01%. Given Nextech3D.AI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nextech3D.AI is more favorable than Huabao International.
Summary
Huabao International beats Nextech3D.AI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Nextech3D.AI
Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023. Nextech3D.AI Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry. The company is also involved in the production and sale of natural extracts; tobacco flavours and fragrances; filter materials; cigarette filters; synthetic perfumes; and food flavours and fragrances. Huabao International Holdings Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
