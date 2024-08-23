Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Citigroup

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,883,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

