Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 2596903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DOC. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.86%.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
