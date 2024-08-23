Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $165.64

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 165.64 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 163 ($2.12). Henderson International Income shares last traded at GBX 163.50 ($2.12), with a volume of 428,548 shares changing hands.

Henderson International Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £320.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1,364.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.87.

Henderson International Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Henderson International Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,833.33%.

About Henderson International Income

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

