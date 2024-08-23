Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,807 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

HFWA stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $762.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $23.82.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.27 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

HFWA has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

