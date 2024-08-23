Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,959 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 34,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.24. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.